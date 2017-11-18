Football fans snap up Bradley Lowery Sunderland shirt

Football fans are showing their charitable colours by wearing a special Sunderland shirt in honour of the late Bradley Lowery.

Supporters have been snapping up the limited edition Black Cats home top named Bradley’s Shirt which features a thumbs up logo ahead of Saturday's home game against Milwall.

Millwall fans Jimmy Moore (14) and his granddad Joe Read with the Bradley Lowery shirt.

It is being be worn by the players for today's game and while both teams will wear special warm-up shirts carrying the For Bradley logo before the match.

Bradley, from Blackhall Colliery, who was a huge Sunderland fan, fought a brave battle with neuroblastoma before passing away in July, aged six.

Proceeds from sales of the shirts will be donated to the Bradley Lowery Foundation and a fundraising drive to create a holiday home, Bradley’s Place, to give families with sick children an opportunity to spend time together.

Among Sunderland fans eager to get their shirts were dad Chris Phillips and his daughter Grace.

Bradley Lowery

Milwall fans Jimmy Moore, 14, and his granddad Joe Read also bought one from the club shop before kick off.

Opposition supporters will present a cheque to the Bradley Lowery Foundation at half-time.

Scores of football players, clubs and fans all over the country have also been posting thumbs up pictures on social media using the hashtag #For Bradley in the joint campaign by the Bradley Lowery Foundation and Sunderland AFC.

Bradley’s Shirt is available to buy from the Sunderland AFC club shop, or via safcstore.com priced at £39.99 for juniors and £49.99 for adults.