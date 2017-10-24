Football fans step out for Bradley Lowery Foundation

A group of football fans from across the North East hit the road for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

A group of Sunderland, Newcastle and Middlesbrough fans have walked from the Stadium of Light to the Magpie's St James's Park.

The whole team ready for the off

The walk was the brainchild of 'Mackem Mover' Steve Turner and colleague Lee Lawler, who runs a YouTube channel for Newcastle fans.

The pair work for Sky and have roped in friends and workmates to join the walk.

They aim to realise at least £300 , which Sky has pledged to match-fund.

"The aim is two-fold, really, " said Steve.

Organisers Lee Lawler and Steve 'Mackem Mover' Turner

"We want to raise money for the Bradley Lowery Foundation but also to keep awareness of the charity going."

Steve was at the Stadium this morning to wave the walkers off, but gave the team a headstart before running the 12 or so miles between the grounds.

"I drove through to Newcastle, dropped the car off and then got the Metro back through," he said.

Lee, from Newcastle, runs the Newcastle Fans TV channel on YouTube: "We have got about 11,000 followers and we wanted to do something for the community," he said.

Bradley Lowery

"A friend of mine suggested we raise funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation. It helps lots of children across the UK and we want to help them raise money for research to help those kids.

"We are proud to be working together - football is nothing compared to lives.

"It went really well - we only had the one casualty who had to drop out because he got a blister.

"It took us about four-and-a-half hours with a couple olf 15 minute stops - we saw Steve pass us at Heworth but he didn't stop."

David Bertram, from Hartlepool, works with Steve and Lee.

"It is a fantastic cause and I am happy to be supporting the team," said Middlesbrough fan David.

"It's not about football rivalry today - supporting the charity is the main thing."

Nick Johnson, from Hebburn, is a Newcastle fan who has been delighted by the way followers of both clubs have been brought together by Bradley and the deaths of Newcastle supporters John Alder and Liam Sweeney in the MH17 disaster three years ago.

"Newcastle fans fell in love with Bradley Lowery just as much as Sunderland fans did," he said.

"You looked at that face and you could not help but fall in love with it. Sunderland fans had the same feeling about the two lads who died in the plane crash."

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/bradleylowery