Football fever spreads across town in support of South Shields FC

Football fever is gripping South Shields as the Mariners geared up for their FA Vase semi-final with their 20th win in a row - and released details of how to get tickets.

Momentum is growing for South Shields FC - who are just two games away from playing at Wembley in the final of the FA Vase,

South Shields FC against Newport Pagnell at the weekend.

The team created extra cause for celebration on Wednesday night after securing a 1-0 win in their Northern League Division One game against Newcastle Benfield - making it 20 unbeaten games in a row.

Now local businesses are doing their bit to show their support for the lads who will be heading down to Warwickshire play against Coleshill Town for the first leg of the semi-finals on March 11.

Graeme Brett, who runs his family-owned Westoe Trave, in Westoe Road, South Shields, has been one of the team’s sponsors for the last thee years.

He’s gone that bit further and decked out his shop window with a good luck message for the team.

He said: “Three years ago I was asked if we would be a programme sponsor. Back then the team didn’t even have a pitch, they were playing their home games in Peterlee.

“Now look where they are. The whole town is buzzing, it’s great.

“South Shields is traditionally split in half when it comes to football, 50% of people back Newcastle and the other half support Sunderland.

“But everyone is behind the Mariners. It’s such a great atmosphere at the moment.”

He added: “I have no doubt that the team will make it to the final.

“We’ve organised the recent away trips for supporters and we’re sorting out transport for the semi-finals. Supporters can get in touch to sort out their travel arrangements.

“For every person that travels with us we also give £2 back to the club.”

Former South Shields MP David Miliband, who is the club’s honourary president, has also sent his well-wishes to the players.

Although he’s now based in America he still keeps an eye on the team and tweets their success on Twitter.

He said: “It has been fantastic to watch the SSFC run this year. The goals, the crowds, and now the prospect of a trip to Wembley.

“I am honoured to be associated with the club and love the way the community is rallying to the cause.

“Great stuff and very best wishes for the next steps.”