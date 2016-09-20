Football fundraiser helps children born with rare abdominal condition enjoy valuable get-together

A brave boy met up with other children born with the same rare abdominal condition after a football fundraiser hit the back of the net.

Jack Lewis, three, of Jarrow, was born with exomphalos major, which resulted in his bowel, intestines and liver being outside of his body.

Last year, Jack and his family joined a support group for children born with the condition, and they met up for the first time last summer.

They have now linked up for a second time, with a day out in Newcastle. The families attended the Centre for Life before enjoying a picnic in Leazes Park.

Jack, who attends St Mary’s Nursery, in Ayr Drive, Jarrow, also regularly takes part in mini dribblers football sessions, run by Involve Sports in Hebburn.

He and his team-mates took part in a sponsored dribble earlier this summer, raising £304.50 to go towards the get-together, and future link-ups between the group.

Jack’s mum Sarah said: “Jack really loves the football sessions and it was a great way for us to raise the money.

“We can’t thank his friends and their families enough for helping us and being so generous.

“It went towards travel for the exomphalos major group, and there was quite a bit of money left over, which we’ll be able to use for the next get-together next year.

“It’s so valuable for the children to meet others with the same condition, to show that they’re not alone in having it.

“It was really nice to see each other again and it went very well.

“The families are spread across the country, so we’re planning future meetings in the Midlands and London.”