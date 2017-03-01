Football teams wanted for new Bradley Lowery Shield tournament

Football fans are being urged to lace up their boots and take part in charity tournament the Bradley Lowery Shield in aid of the battling youngster.

The event has been organised by a charitable team, who go by the name Cancer has No Colours, in the hope of raising as much as possible for five-year-olds Bradley Lowery and Hope Feeny, who are both fighting neuroblastoma.

Robert Brannigan who is organising a fund raising football tournamnet in aid of Bradley Lowery

Taking place on Saturday, May 27, at Silksworth Sports Complex, from 2pm, teams are being invited to sign up to take part in the seven-a-side tournament.

After the event, a presentation evening will take place at the Toby Carvery – also known as The Barnes Hotel – on Durham Road, Sunderland.

Robert Brannigan, from The Bunker, in Sunderland, which is providing the band after the game, is one of the event organisers.

He said: “We just want to raise awareness and funds for both Bradley and Hope, who are battling neuroblastoma.

“Silksworth Sports Complex has donated four pitches for free, and from 5pm onwards The Barnes Hotel will host refreshments, a live band and a raffle.

“We are hoping more than 200 people will come along to show their support, and there is space for 20 teams to take part.

“On the day there will be time for about three or four games each, and the overall winner will win the Bradley Lowery Shield.”

Mr Brannigan has also received support from Everton fan Steve Smyth in organising the event, and said raffle prizes up for grabs include four Easyjet flights, signed shirts and a ball from Sunderland AFC and a golf day for four at Matfen Hall.

Mr Brannigan added: “Although it is still about 12 weeks away, we still would love to get teams to enter and see if we can get some possible sponsorship from local businesses.”

Bradley’s mum Gemma Lowery said she was thrilled the tournament was going ahead.

She said: “I really appreciate the guys getting behind Bradley and putting so much hard work into making it successful. “We are really lucky to have so many kind people on our side.”

Entry is £10 per player with a maximum of 10 per team, and all funds will go to the cause.

For more information and to join, visit: http://www.cancerhasnocolours.co.uk or via Facebook page visit: https://www.facebook.com/CancerHasNoColours

And also Twitter: @CHNC2017.