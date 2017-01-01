Forecasters warn of icy start to Bank Holiday Monday

If you're planning to go out and about on Bank Holiday Monday, you might want to leave it until lunchtime.

Met Office experts have issued a yellow weather warning for ice, for tonight and tomorrow morning.

Today has been punctuated by heavy showers, and forecasters say these could turn to sleet or even snow tonight as temperatures drop.

It will be just below freezing at dawn tomorrow, and temperatures aren't expected to rise above 3C all day.

Icy patches are likely to form on untreated roads and pavements during this evening, overnight and early tomorrow.

Driving conditions could be difficult, and pavements may be slippery.

Snow will be an additional hazard on higher ground in Scotland and northern England.

The outlook for the rest of the week is a frosty start early on Tuesday, quickly turning cloudy, breezy and milder.

It will be colder again on Wednesday, with a chance of wintry coastal showers.

Thursday morning will be bright and frosty, perhaps turning cloudier later.