Former boxing stars to take centre stage at South Shields venue

Two boxing stars are joining forces in a bid to deliver a knock out night of entertainment in South Tyneside.

Former World champion and now TV pundit Glenn McCrory will take centre stage at the Hedworth Hall on June 9.

Glenn McCrory

He will be joined by Ricky ‘the Hitman’ Hatton who will be making a return visit to the venue, in Dean Road, South Shields.

Hatton first hosted a sportsman dinner at the venue six years ago.

McCrory, from Annfield Plain, County Durham, won the International Boxing Federation version of the cruiserweight world title in 1989, has also had his challenges to face in life.

He was left heartbroken following the death of his adopted brother David, who battled a muscle wasting illness from birth, at the age of 29 in 1996.

The night will be a great double bill for boxing fans. Carl Mowatt

He has also spoken of his battled against depression - with the support of Hatton - who has held multiple world titles at light-welterweight and one at welterweight during his career.

The night will be raising money for the Wild Atlantic Boxing Club - set up by McCrory - which helps to train young boxers in the discipline of the sport and support them as they progress.

Hedworth Hall manager, Carl Mowatt said: “I am personally delighted to be welcoming Ricky Hatton back to the Hedworth Hall.

“And with Glen McCrory who has a remarkable life story - it’s a great double bill for boxing fans.”

Those at the event will have the chance to hear the life stories of the pair, before being given the chance to pose their own questions.

Tickets priced from £35, and include a meal, are available from the Hedworth Hall by calling 456 3112.