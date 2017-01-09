Former police dog dies

A former police dog who served a North East force has died.

Diesel, who was force bred for Northumbria Police, has passed away aged 12 and a half.

After qualifying as a general purpose dog, the pooch went on to become a firearms support dog in 2006.

A post on the force's Facebook page read: "We're sad to share with you the news that retired PD Diesel sadly passed away earlier today at the grand old age of 12-and-a-half.

"Diesel was a force bred puppy who, along with several of his siblings, went on to be an outstanding Police Dog.

"Diesel qualified as a General Purpose dog in 2005 before quickly progressing to become a Firearms Support Dog in 2006.

"He was involved in several high profile incidents and helped his handler secure countless outstanding arrests.

"Diesel retired from the force in 2012, to live out his days with his handler and family.

"A sad day for everyone at Northumbria Police Dog Section.

"Rest in peace big fella!"