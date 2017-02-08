Four-vehicle collision on busy stretch of A1

Four vehicles have been involved in a collision on the A1 this morning.

The incident took place on the A1(M) near Chester-le-Street, and involved three cars and a heavy goods vehicle, which overturned.

There are no reports of serious injuries, but motorists in the area have been facing heavy delays, with one lane blocked.

Emergency services have been at the scene, including firefighters from the County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service.

A tweet from the service, sent at 8.20am, said: "A1M Northbound near Chester-Le-Street: Crews attending a road traffic collision south of junction 63. Collision between 3 cars and 1 HGV."

They later updated the situation with another tweet, which said: "A1M Northbound near Chester-Le-Street: Fire crews have now left the scene. Considerable congestion on A1M north & south bound."