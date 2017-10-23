Free climbing session at event to promote new outdoor adventure course

Youngsters are being invited to scale the heights in South Tyneside.

An open evening and free climbing wall experience aims to get young people active during the half term holiday - thanks to a new taster of a new course on offer.

LEAD Steve Mann joins with Simonside Outdoor Adventure and climbing wall. LEAD tutor Graeme Rowe (R)

Former PE teacher Steve Mann has teamed up with Simonside Outdoor Adventure and South Tyneside Council to give youngsters the chance to find out more about studying for a Level 2-3 BTEC qualification in Outdoor Adventure.

The course is offered by company LEAD Education launched by the 34-year-old from Jarrow.

The open evening will give potential students and their parents the chance to speak to those currently on the two-year course which was launched in September.

They will also have the chance to try out the climbing wall in the centre, in St Simon Street, Simonside.

Mr Mann said: “The Outdoor Education Performance and Development Programme provides learners aged 16-19 with an opportunity to study, work and train alongside highly qualified sports coaches and outdoor adventure instructors.

“The programme is based within and around professional outdoor centres giving our learners a unique, bespoke and alternative educational experience away from the traditional school/college learning environment.

Learners will partake in a range of outdoor and adventurous activities whilst studying for a BTEC Level 2-3 in Sport (Outdoor Adventure, equivalent to 2-3 A-Levels) and gaining nationally recognised, outdoor sector, specific coaching qualifications.

“Our aim is to manage and develop the next generation of young, keen sports teachers, coaches, instructors and performers whilst supporting our learners with their future career aspirations.”

Students currently taking part in the Outdoor Adventure course

The open evening will take place on Thursday from 5.30pm until 8.30pm where there will be a free climb and BBQ available.

A second will be held on Tuesday December 5 from 6pm until 8pm.

For more information about LEAD Education visit www.leadeducation.co.uk call 07712 329 837 or email on steve@leadeducation.co.uk

Steve Mann with students from the course