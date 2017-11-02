Free condoms on offer to young people across South Tyneside

Free condom packs are being made available to young people as part of a new scheme backed by an actor from the critically acclaimed film I, Daniel Blake.

Kema Sikazwe, who played one of the main characters in the film, has given his support to the scheme for those aged 16 to 25 years old.

The move has been taken by South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust’s sexual health service, which has worked with partners including GP practices, pharmacies and Gateshead College.

Young people can pick the packs up after filling in a short form at one of 18 places across the borough.

Kema said: “Having schemes like this encourages safe behaviour. Many young people may not have the money to purchase condoms so the condom scheme is fantastic because it is free and, also, it is available at so many venues in Gateshead.”

Using condoms can help to reduce the risk of sexually transmitted infections, including chlamydia and gonorrhoea, and prevent unwanted pregnancy. However, cost can be a major factor in condom use for young people on low or no income and those in the 16 to 25 age group traditionally do not go to sexual health clinics. By giving them easy access to condoms at familiar venues in their local area, the aim is to provide them with more choice when it comes to improving their sexual health.

The trust hopes to extend the free condom scheme in Gateshead and introduce it in South Tyneside, where it also provides sexual health services.

The main sexual health clinic in South Tyneside is based at Stanhope Parade Health Centre, in South Shields.

To make an appointment or find out more about the sexual health service in South Tyneside, call 0191 402 8191.