Free mental health help events in South Tyneside

Plans are being made to help people overcome mental illness in South Tyneside.

Mental Health Awareness Week begins on on May 8 and South Tyneside Council has been involved in planning 22 events to help people talk about mental health issues - which effect one in four people.

One of the events to take place is a women’s only walk called Walking Works Wonders, arranged by Groundwork, on May 10 - starting at Salus House, in Mile End Road, South Shields, from 10am.

Sarah Atchison, health and wellbeing coordinator of Groundwork South Tyneside and Newcastle, said: “Groundwork set up WWW to get more people active in the outdoors.

“The main focus is to improve people’s physical and mental wellbeing through exercise and the outdoors.”

Coun Tracey Dixon, lead member for independence and wellbeing at South Tyneside Council, said: “Mental Health Awareness Week is a fantastic opportunity for the council and lots of local agencies to come together and help promote positive mental health and wellbeing.

“A range of free events are on offer during the week to enable local people to find out about the positive work that is going on in the borough.”

She added: “We aim to raise public awareness about mental health and highlights the local support services available.”

For help contact the adult social care team at 0845 130 4959 and for advice out of hours contact the initial response team 0303 123 1145.