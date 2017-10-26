Friends stump up £33,000 to help South Tyneside patients

Hospital patients in South Tyneside will see their treatment made a little easier thanks to a £33,000 donation.

The League of Friends of South Tyneside Hospitals donated the cash to help provide vital new diagnostic equipment.

The cash was used to buy five new bladder scanners with trolleys for use throughout the hospital.

Mike Cox, head of biomedical engineering, said: “Scans play a vital part in informing decisions about treatment options for our patients.

“Some of our older scanners were requiring repairs and, due to increased demand for them, clinical staff were having to borrow them from other wards and departments.

“In some cases, patients needed to be taken to another area for a scan, or even had to return to hospital for another appointment.”

He added: “We are stunned by the generosity of The League of Friends.

“The new scanners will greatly reduce delays to patients’ treatment and should also mean fewer cancelled appointments.”

South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust Chairman Neil Mundy said: “I cannot praise our selfless League of Friends volunteers highly enough.

“They work tirelessly in the interests of local patients and we are very lucky to have them.”

The League was founded in 1949 and is one of the oldest NHS voluntary groups, providing patients and staff with extra comforts and equipment.

Most of the money it generates comes from its shop in the main entrance of South Tyneside District Hospital’s Ingham Wing.

League chairman Maureen Young said: “We are so pleased that we have been able to provide such vital equipment to help staff in their job of caring for patients.”