Frosty start expected to the week as temperatures plummet

Motorists have been warned to give themselves extra time tomorrow morning, with the first frost of the season likely tonight.

The strong winds of the last couple of days will die down, but temperatures are expected to plummet overnight, and it will feel much colder than of late.

Tonight will be dry in most parts of the North East, with long clear spells, leading to a widespread frost inland by morning.

Coastal areas may still see the odd shower, and the minimum temperature is expected to be about -1°C.

Tomorrow, after a cold and frosty start, there will be increasingly hazy sunshine during the morning.

However, thickening cloud in the afternoon will bring some patchy rain by evening. The maximum temperature will be 8°C.

The outlook for the next few days is breezy and milder through Tuesday and Wednesday, with some rain at times, especially across the hills.

It will turn colder again on Thursday with some sunny spells, and perhaps the odd early shower.