Fun day brings Hebburn Festival to a close

Hundred of people turned out for the culmination of one of the borough’s leading community events.

Families have enjoyed a fun filled week of activities and entertainment at the annual Hebburn Festival.

The week-long Hebburn Festival came to a close with a family fun day held at Clegwell and Hartleyburn Community Hub.

Visitors enjoyed an opening parade by the sea cadets, live music, entertainment and displays by local dance, community groups and the police, face painting, fun fair rides, a magician, inflatables and a puppet show.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Olive Punchion officially opened the fun day alongside the Mayoress, Mrs Mary French.

The Mayor said: “The family fun day is the highlight of the Hebburn Festival.

“I was delighted to declare it open to the public.

“It was lovely to see so many people of all ages coming together.

“They were able to take advantage of the wide range of entertainment and activities on offer, marking an end to a wonderful week for the local community and visitors to the area.”

Hebburn Festival was a week-long event offering a range of activites for people of all ages.

Activities throughout the week included £1 swim sessions, a football penalty shootout and tournament, afternoon tea, a teddy bears picnic and an activity and pizza night for young people.