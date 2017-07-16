Fundraisers take part in 22-hour Relay for Life cancer charity event

Fundraisers hit the track for a mammoth 22 hours as they generated tens of thousands of pounds for a cancer charity.

The annual Relay for Life took place at Monkton Stadium, in Jarrow, starting yesterday and running into today.

Relay for Life at Monkton Stadium, Jarrow.

And organisers are confident the 11th such event will smash its Cancer Research UK fundraising target of £75,000.

With donations still coming in, the total was well over £60,000 at the time of going to press.

The event sees team members take turns to run or walk around the track, with one member on the track at any one time over the 22-hour period.

The final lap at 9am yesterday was followed by a closing ceremony.

Ann Walsh, chairman of the Relay for Life Jarrow committee, said: “It was really, really good – 680 people signed up to stay overnight.

“They took turns walking the track and camp out all night in the stadium, and we also had visitors throughout the day.

“We had 52 teams who spent 22 hours on the track.

“It started 11 years ago when I was asked to go along and see a relay in Easingwold near York, and we have held one here every year since.

“It’s been great, but I’m very tired now. I had about one hour’s sleep, between 3am and 4am.”

The relay has helped to raise more than £500,000 over the years.

All money raised goes to Cancer Research UK to fund research to improve understanding of the deadly disease, and learn more about how best to prevent, diagnose and treat different forms of cancer.

