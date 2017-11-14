Funeral service for Jak Fada to be held at beloved South Shields Football Club

The home of his favourite football team is to stage the funeral service for football-mad youngster Jak Fada.

Mariners Park - home of South Shields Football Club - will host the service tomorrow for the 10-year-old who died suddenly from a ruptured heart artery.

It was simply where his heart was Ashley Tomlin

His death on November 6 devastated his family and friends including mum Ashley Tomlin and dad Tony Fada.

In a mark of respect for the youngster, who was a keen fan of the Mariners, the home ground of his beloved football team has been chosen to hold his funeral service.

His mum who described her son as “perfect in every way” with a smile that could “light up a room”, said of the venue: “It was simply where his heart was.

“He adored the place.”

A huge football fan, his mum said the youngster described seeing his team win the FA Vase trophy in Wembley as the “best day of his life,”

He took part in weekly coaching sessions at the club and regularly took part in their holiday coaching courses.

He was a talented player and was a goalkeeper for his school team. He would often catch the eye of football coaches who remarked on his abilities as a goalkeeper.

The youngster had been referred to his GP to South Tyneside’s District Hospital’s Accident and Emergency department after he complained of chest pains.

However, medics were unable to save him.

The service at the home ground of his favourite football team will be held on Wednesday at 11am.

It will be followed by interment at Harton Cemetery at 12.30pm.

Tributes have also been paid to the Westoe Crown Primary School pupil by his school.

Headteacher Steve Price described him as a “vibrant young lad” who was “clever, thoughtful and sensitive”

He added: “We have lost one of our precious gems but his ‘shine’ will be with us for a lifetime.”

A minute’s applause in Jak’s memory will be held at the Mariner’s home game against Droylsden on Saturday.