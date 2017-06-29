Future looks healthy for Boldon’s Opus Medigas

Opus Medigas is celebrating a string of contracts in the region after a move into the vital and large maintenance market.

The Boldon company was recently rated in the top three nationally by London NHS Procurement Portal, which is used for the provision of medical services by the NHS across the country – and was rated number one in the South, North and Midlands for the supply and installation of air and medical gases.

The latest contract win is with Medical Gas Services, who represent health trusts across the country, and will initially include primary care centres in Houghton, Blaydon, Washington, East Cleveland, Grindon and Monkwearmouth.

MD David Prior said: “Opus Medigas is continuing to grow and expand quickly in what is a very specialist market and we recently expanded our service portfolio to include specialist maintenance provision in addition to our core installation business.

“This is a natural progression for the business and utilises the considerable technical strength of our team of highly-skilled engineers, whose specialist training enables them to carry out both functions.

“As we continue to grow, we expect to recruit more engineers.

“This is a significant move for our business as all healthcare providers must ensure appropriate engineering, statutory and safety requirements are met and managed effectively and we can provide the turnkey solution of installation and maintenance.

“Our medical engineers work in the very strict regime that governs the supply and distribution of air and medical gasses in medical wards, operating theatres and dental departments. Our job is to guarantee both product and systems are fully compliant with medical standards and safe for use.

“Our medical and healthcare clients can rely on a trusted local service and fast response. We have already developed an excellent professional working relationship with the Authorising Engineers to ensure we can carry out work in a fast and efficient way to ultimately put the needs of patients first.

“What makes us unique is we are a totally independent installation company and by not being tied to any one specific component supplier we can offer substantial cost savings. I think our rapid success is testimony to our contacts within the industry and growing reputation.”