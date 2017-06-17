Gadgets: 5 of the best alarm clocks

We look at the best alarm clocks out there...

Northern Lights Projector Alarm Clock, £24.95

Enjoy an amazing aurora borealis light show every night as you drift off to sleep! This clock projects a mesmerising simulation of the Northern Lights onto your ceiling while playing a choice of soothing nature sounds. It’s also a traditional bedside clock with choice of alarm, backlight and snooze. www.expertverdict.com

Clocky, Nanda Home, £40.00

What is it? The alarm clock that runs away beeping, to get you out of bed. Can’t wake up? You’re not alone. Stats show that 40% of people ‘abuse’ the snooze. Typical alarm clocks just don’t work very well. Ours never lets you oversleep again. If you snooze, Clocky will jump off of your nightstand, and run around beeping, absolutely determined to get you out of bed on time. Clocky’s hip, innovative and charming. www.nandahome.com

Gingko Click Clock Cube LED Alarm Clock, £28.00 - £30.00

With a display that seems to magically float on a wooden block, this cool cube clock isn’t just stylish - it’s clever too: the clock responds to both sound and touch, so just click your fingers or give the cube a tap and its display will come to life. This clock’s easy to read display allows you to always keep abreast of the time, date and temperature - plus it’s handy alarm and snooze functions mean its sure to wake even the soundest of sleepers. If you want to check the time in the middle of the night or early in the morning, you can just give a gentle tap to your bedside table and the time will appear. No longer does your room have to be illuminated by a constant blinking digital glow, nor do you have to struggle to find your smartphone in the darkness - though if you prefer you can also set the clock’s display to be on permanently. www.johnlewis.com

Lego Star Wars Darth Vader alarm clock, £24.99

Feel the power of the dark side at home with the LEGO® Star Wars™ Darth Vader Minifigure Clock. The perfect addition to every LEGO® Star Wars™ collection, this menacing decor features a digital, lighted display and alarm clock. The snooze and backlight functions are activated by pushing down on the minifigures head. A great gift for any LEGO® Star Wars™ fan.

www.watchshop.com

Smarter Coffee Machine, WiFi Connected Compatible with iOS and Android, £87.95

Control the Smarter Coffee machine from anywhere in the home via Wifi, with the free App Schedule alarms so you can wake up to the smell of freshly brewed Coffee Smarter Coffee welcomes you home, with a freshly brewed Coffee, for that instant pick me up. Adjust the strength and amount of cups of Coffee you want, directly from the free App and so much more! www.igohitech.com