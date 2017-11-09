Gadgets: 5 of the best juicers

We look at 5 of the best juicers

Hotpoint SJ 15XL UP0 Juicer, £114.99, www.currys.co.uk

Get all the nutrients your body needs simply. The Hotpoint SJ 15XL UP0 Juicer uses an innovative soft-squeeze technology to produce high-quality, nutrient-packed juices to help you take care of your wellness. A sorbet filter lets you create delicious desserts and healthy smoothies.

Kuvings C9500 Whole Feed Cold Press Juicer, Silver, £399.00, www.johnlewis.com

Get more goodness from your juice with the Kuvings C9500 Whole Feed Cold Press Juicer, an effortless way to support a healthier lifestyle. Make fresh and delicious juices with ease, by slow crushing your ingredients and extracting juice while retaining maximum taste, colour and nutrition.

Braun CJ3000 Citrus Juicer, £22.99, www.argos.co.uk

Easily adjust the amount of fruit pulp by turning the jug within the pulp scale. Alternating rotation of the juicer cone decreases the strain of squeezing and increases the amount of juice extracted. Easy handling by simply pressing down the fruit to start and lifting it off to stop. Handy jug measurements for precise dosage for any recipe. Easy and time saving, can be disassembled with a few quick steps before putting it into the dishwasher.

Kenwood - white citrus juicer JE290, £20.00, www.debenhams.co.uk

The elegantly designed, ‘Citrus Press’ JE290 will look great in your kitchen and is excellent for juicing of all types of citrus fruits. A 40 watts motor powers a two-way rotating cone to extract as much juice as possible from your fruit. The generous, 1 litre jug is transparent, so you can easily see how much juice you have made.

NutriBullet 9 Piece 1000 Series, Juicer Blender, Blue, £99.00, www.johnlewis.com

The updated and extra powerful NutriBullet 1000 completely breaks down ingredients into a pulp free, delicious smoothie - liquefying and mixing together all the essential nutrition to help you on your way to 5 a day. With 1000W of pure power, the NutriBullet 1000 series makes it easier than ever before to unlock the hidden nutrition inside the foods you eat.