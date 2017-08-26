Gadgets: 5 of the best portable radios

We look at 5 of the best

Roberts Revival RD60, www.johnlewis.com, £159.99

A digital radio with nostalgic 1950s styling. Complete with state-of-the-art DAB technology and the freedom which portability brings, you’ll be able to tune into favourite radio stations at home or in the garden.

Pure Evoke C-D4, www.johnlewis.com, £209.99

Get yourself a powerful playback hub for your whole music collection with Pure’s Evoke C-D4. Play your favourite radio stations in crisp digital detail, stream songs wirelessly through Bluetooth and enjoy your CD library with the stylish, slot-loading player. With a bundled remote control and slick wood-like finish, this C-D4 delivers a lush convenience that’s sure to spruce up your music set-up.

KitSound - FM radio & speaker, www.debenhams.co.uk, £35

Sometimes all you need is the soothing sounds of your favourite and familiar radio station - it’s here and uncomplicated with the Lava FM Radio. The Lava FM Radio is your perfect portable radio partner, uncomplicated and stress-free.

Bush Classic Retro DAB Radio, www.argos.co.uk, £49.99

With a Retro design this Bush DAB Radio in Classic Cream adds vintage character to your home. Power from the mains or pop in batteries to take your radio with you on a picnic or out in the garden. Features FM and DAB radio, headphone socket for personal listening and alarm with sleep timer.

SONY XDRV1BTDW, www.curry.co.uk, £119.99

Listen to your favourite tunes on the road thanks to a rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 25 hours on a single charge. That’s more than a whole day’s worth of listening.