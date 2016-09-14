Garden waste sell plan not ‘financially viable’

Council chiefs who are facing a public backlash over garden waste charges have rubbished claims they are wasting money.

Householders are to be charged a £30 annual fee from next year for the service after a decision last week by South Tyneside Council’s decision-making cabinet.

Councillor Lee Hughes

The charges aim to claw back £500,000 in savings for the cash-strapped local authority which says it intends to continue giving the waste to recycling giant SUEZ.

Opposition councillor, Lee Hughes, says the council should look again at its deal.

The Independent – Putting People First councillor, said: “I don’t know what the agreement with SUEZ is but maybe we need to start looking at different contracts.

“I’ve recently changed the firm which collects my business waste and I’ve managed to save myself money. Why can’t the council do this?”

South Tyneside Council bin collection

He added: “If people are going to get charged, about 90% of the residents I’ve spoken to say they can take the bins back because they won’t be paying.”

Town hall bosses insist that selling on the compost as an alternative means of raising funds was not ‘financially viable’.

It confirmed the waste is handed over to SUEZ – with whom the council has a long-term waste partnership agreement.

A South Tyneside Council spokesman said: “Commercial composting is a resource intensive and expensive process and it is not currently financially viable for the Council to operate a scheme itself.

“Currently this is carried out by our contractor SUEZ and these arrangements will continue.

“If anyone wished to compost their own green waste then residents can buy low cost home composters for £20 to make their own compost at home.”

The controversial scheme will be rolled out in the borough next year and the £30 charge will see garden wast collected every fortnight from April to October.

A discount rate of £25 will be offered to those who sign up before December 31 and anyone who wants to pay for three years in advance can do so for £65 – a saving of £25 over the period.

Council bosses have also said neighbours will be able to club together and share a bin.

In a Gazette poll, 90% of readers said they would not be taking advantage of the paid-for service.

The council say that charging would boost town hall coffers, bringing in an initial £350,000 - rising to £500,000 after the start-up period.

A spokeman for SUEZ recycling and recovery UK said: “SUEZ recycling and recovery UK has no influence over arrangements for the collection of green waste in South Tyneside, which is wholly the responsibility of the local authority.”