Gardening: 5 of the best hammocks

We look at 5 of the best hammocks for the garden

Knit Single Hammock – Black, £49.96, www.hammockheaven.co.uk

The HAMACA Knit Single hammock is a comfortable place to relax your worries away. The fabric is made from 100% recycled cotton, so it is gentle on the environment. Being cotton, it is soft and breathable and very comfortable to lay in. It is coloured black and machine washable. Designed for years of use, this hammock is perfect for those who want nothing but the very best for summer. Key Features: Traditional Colombian Hammock 100% Recycled Cotton Fabric Measures 140x200cm Overall length / Minimum hanging distance: 300cm / 290cm Supports up to 120 kg (2 Adults approx) Total weight: 1 kg Box Size: 40x30x10cm Made in Colombia

Campart Foldable Hammock Milan Plus Bag, £114.99, www.argos.co.uk

Enjoy the pleasures of having your own hammock wherever you want. The Campart Travel Milan hammock makes that possible. The sturdy powder coated frame has an ingenious sliding system so it is easy to fold and store in the included storage bag. Comes complete with mesh cup holder & magazine pocket.

Corda rope hammock – large, £47.10 , www.simplyhammocks.co.uk

The HAMACA Corda Hammock is a refreshing place to lay.

The traditional rope hammock design allows uninterrupted air-flow, so you will stay cool when gently swaying on a hot day.

It is 139cm wide, so there is plenty of room for two adults to spread out, and even room for children as well.

The rope is made from pure new cotton which is strong and comfortable to lay on.

Amazonas Chico rainbow Children’s Hammock, £32.00, www.tesco.com

This beautiful children’s hammock is the perfect addition to your home. Lounge around in the summer sun all day in this strong yet relaxing hammock, tie to any sturdy tree and enjoy the sun. It’s very portable so perfect for trips away and also easy to store away in the winter. Promoting ethical trading with recycled materials bound by quality. The quality and the care that goes into every hammock, stand and accessory is plain to see.

Double Cotton Hammock with Stand by Vivere, £215.99, www.wayfair.co.uk

Eye catching solid wood frames sets this double cotton hammock with solid pine stand apart from the crowd. It is a natural choice for a rugged design aesthetic or will compliment an immaculately manicured space. The stand provides durability and the densely woven double cotton hammock comes in the spectacular Vivere colours that you’ve grown to love. This will keep your space classic.