Gates open for family fun day

A community centre in South Tyneside is throwing open its doors to families as it hosts its annual fun day.

Hedworthfield Community Centre is set to be a hive of activity on Saturday - with fairground rides, face painters and stalls descending onto the site in Cornhill, Jarrow.

The fun day, which will be opened by the Mayor of South Tyneside, is part of the annual Jarrow Festival.

Christine Green, one of two centre managers, said: “The fun day is such a brilliant day for all the family.

“The atmosphere is great and The event brings the whole community together.

“Everyone just has a brilliant time.

“The fun day also gives people the chance to find out more about the groups and activities that take place at the centre.”

Throughout the day visitors will be able to enjoy the fun of the fair as O’Brien’s fairground makes a return, as well as take part in balloon modelling, have their faces painted and meet some animals.

A range of stalls will also be available for bargain hunters to browse.

Displays will be given by the Gymnastics Club, Kickboxers, dancers and Metafit.

Visitors will also be able to put their biscuit decorations to good use thanks to a donation from Jarrow Morrisons.

Helping Hands will be on site collecting food donations which can be made into parcels for those in need.

Coun Geraldine Kilgour said: “The committee has done a fantastic job at pulling all this together since taking over ownership. It is always a fanastic event.

“We would love to see as many people from the community come out and join us.”

Gates open noon until 4pm.