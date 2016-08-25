GCSE results: Star student at Whitburn Academy achieves full house as she clocks up 12 A*s

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Teenager Ava Napper really is a star pupil after achieving a full house of A*s in her GCSE's

The 16-year-old, a pupil at Whitburn Church of England Academy, says she wasn't expecting the grades she achieved as she opened the envelope containing her results.

Star student Ava Napper achieves 12 A*s in her exams

The hard work of the teenager's year group has helped the school in Rackley Way hit it's best results to date when it comes to pupils achieving at least a C grade in both English and Maths.

Speaking of his pupil's achievements Principal Alan Hardie says he is "thrilled" with the students who have "exceeded all expectations."

Mr Hardie said: "I am absolutely thrilled at the results the pupils have achieved this year. They have exceeded all expectations.

"The headline figures is 86 per cent of our pupils have gained at least a C grade in both English and Maths which is the best results we have ever achieved.

Pupils celebrate their GCSE results

"It reflects the hard work of such a talented group of young people supported by amazing staff. Everyone is thrilled and delighted by the results."

He added: "This is the best day of the year for me. It's wonderful to see the pupils celebrating their success. There's always tears, they are generally happy tears.

"I always find it amazing that some of our more able pupils really doubt themselves and then they open the envelope and it's all grade As and A*s, they are genuinely amazed but it just reflects the abilities we have seen all along."

Meanwhile, Ava was still in shock after finding out she had achieved A*s in all of her 12 exams. She plans to remain at Whitburn Academy to study Maths, further Maths, physics and chemistry at its sixth form.

Whitburn Church of England Academy GCSE results From left Anna Horrabin, Sam Hall and Lucy Bell

She said: "I just wasn't expecting it at all. I had to double check that I read it right in the first place.

"I had heard that the grade boundaries had changed so I thought it would be a lot harder, so I was really nervous.

"I feel great that it is all over, it's just like a weight has been lifted off my chest. It's all good."

Her mum Bridgitte who was waiting outside in the car was left in tears when her daughter revealed her results.

Whitburn Church of England Academy GCSE results

She said: "I'm just in tears, we just weren't expecting it - not across the board.

"I just can't believe it, I'm so proud of her."

Other star pupils at the school include Anna Horribin, 16, from Boldon who achieved 10 A*s and one A. She said: "I just feel good, as all the hard work has paid off.

"I feel a bit overwhelmed. I'm not sure what I want to do yet."

Lucy Bell, 16. from Boldon, achieved nine A*s and three As. She said: "The night before was really stressful, I was really worried. I was really nervous opening up the results but it was good that everyone was here. I'm just really relieved that all the work I put in has paid off and everything is okay. I've got no idea what I want to do."

Sam Hall, 16, from Whitburn, was one of the academy's highest achieving boys with 10 A*s and two As. He said: "I'm really happy. I didn't think I'd get the results. I've worked hard for a long time and it has been hard worl.

Relieved pupils after finding out their results

"I'm pretty happy about it - I'm not really sure what I think about it to be honest. I think my parents will be happy."

Whitburn Church of England Academy GCSE results Ava Napper

Pupils are glad it's all over after receiving their results

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story GCSE results: Star student at Whitburn Academy achieves full house as she clocks up 12 A*s Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...