Get ready for a day of South Tyneside charity canine fun

Canine-loving Natasha Doran is holding a doggy day of charity events - because of her love for a job which has been so rewarding for her.

The 20-year-old from South Shields has her own pet service business - which covers day care, rehabilitation of aggressive dogs, pet boarding and dog training.

Charity fundraiser Natasha Doran with German Shepherds Tess and Oscar.

She adores it so much, she has decided to organise her first ever charity event to give something back.

On Sunday, October 15, there will be five hours of fun.

The ‘Tyne and Wear Fun Family Day and Dog Show’ will run from 10am to 3pm at the Chuter Ede Community Association, South Shields.

Highlights include a dog show with classes such as waggiest tale, golden oldie, dog in the best condition and prettiest bitch.

This event is to give something back to all the dogs that I can’t physically rescue myself Natasha Doran

Watch out too for sections such as the dog most like its owner, the best in class, and the dog the judges would most like to take home.

There’ll be an agility corner, dog and pet supplies, and plenty for people to enjoy as well such as a bouncy castle, face painting, and refreshments.

There will be tombolas and raffles and Natasha said: “Everyone is welcome to come along with or without their pets.”

Natasha has rescue dogs herself and said: “They are my babies. My job is very rewarding. This event is to give something back to all the dogs that I can’t physically rescue myself.”

The event may be her first but Natasha is hoping that, if successful, it could become an annual attraction.

Entry to the event is free but there will be a class entry fee of £2.50 per dog, Money is also being raised through the businesses which pay to be a part of the day, as well as through other attractions on the day.

Other highlights will include the fastest recall competition, an agility demonstration and pet photography.

Numerous businesses have already signed up and Natasha would love to hear from more - as well as from potential volunteers or would-be judges for the show classes.

To find out more, or to become volunteer, contact Natasha on 07516 302006.

To make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tyneandwearfundogshow