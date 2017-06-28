Get set for a party at this year’s South Tyneside Summer Festival Parade

Final preparations are underway for this weekend’s Summer Festival Parade through the streets of South Shields.

Taking place this Saturday, it will see more than 2,000 participants from schools, community and voluntary groups come together to celebrate the magic and wonder of children’s stories.

Sandy and Garner Harris from The Creative Seed.

This year, the theme of the carnival-style parade is ‘Once Upon a Time,’ which will bring to life classic characters from some of the world’s best loved children’s books.

Arabian Nights, The Jungle Book, Cinderella, Peter Pan and Hansel and Gretel are just some of the well-known stories and colourful characters that will feature in the parade.

The biggest carnival of its type in the North East, the event will feature floats, marching bands and dance troupes.

Coun Alan Kerr, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “It is such a wonderful event involving so many people from across the community whose hard work and effort over recent months will come together in spectacular style.

Rampage Mas Band.

“It promises to be a real celebration of children’s books, full of energy and colour and brimming with incredible performances, dazzling costumes, magnificent floats and sounds of the carnival.”

Creative production company, The Creative Seed, which is directing this year’s Summer Parade, has enlisted the help of leading artists in the world of carnival to help deliver a real spectacle on the day.

Garner Harris, of The Creative Seed said: “There’s always something to see at carnival.

“There is always something that is going to surprise, something that will make people smile and make people laugh.

Carnival artist Steve Hoyte.

“This year in South Tyneside, it is going to be amazing – it’s a party!”

The Summer Parade will set off from South Shields Town Hall at 1pm.

It will be led by South Shields Football Club on board an open top bus in recognition of their FA Vase win at Wembley Stadium last month.

It will then travel along Fowler Street and Ocean Road and Sea Road, before entering Bents Park where the entertainment will continue until 4pm, with live music, storytelling themed dance performances and family friendly activities.

For full details visit www.southtynesidefestival.co.uk, or call (0191) 424 7788 and follow South Tyneside Events on Facebook or STynesideEvents on Twitter.