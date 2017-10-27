Ghost hunters chronicle the haunting of North East buildings in new book

A team of ghosthunters are set to publish a new book on haunted North East buildings in time for Halloween.

Jarrow Hall and Marsden Grotto are among the location chosen to appear in The Chronicles of a Ghost Hunter.

Jarrow Hall, which features in the book and is also the site of several sell-out ghost hunts.

It has been published by GHOSTnortheast and complies a history of each venue before looking at the information gathered by investigations carried out at the sites.

The book follows on from a series of visits where the team and members of the public have carried out inquiries, with a run of sell-out nights already held at Jarrow Hall and more to come there and at other suspected haunted buildings coming up.

Other buildings included in the book include Jedburgh Jail, Newcastle’s Theatre Royal, castle, and Literary and Philosophical Society and the Little Theatre in Gateshead.

The next volume is expected to include the Masonic Lodge in Hendon, Sunderland, with ghost hunts coming up at Sunderland’s Royalty Theatre, Bensham Grove in Gateshead, the Lit and Phil and Hartlepool’s Heugh Battery.

Author Steve Watson, lead investigator GHOSTnortheast and Scotland, said: “We have been going for eight years and this has just pulled together all the information we have gathered.

“We wanted to write something a bit different than what’s already out there, so we look in-depth at the location’s history and the land surrounding it and that’s followed up with a live document of investigations and what has taken place during the investigations.

“It’s not just our team, but members of the public who have been involved as well.

“Over the years, what we have found is there has been repeated activity, so different groups of different people, will repeatedly see the same things.

Steve Watson has published the book, which is the first to look at a series of ghosthunts at buildings across the North East.

“At Marsden, we’ve got historic reports of a child, a boy, and we have got the same name, and people have also experienced the same feelings, even though they have been a different group, totally unrelated to each other.

“At Jarrow Hall, which we have been visiting really since it reopened, we have had a few vigils which we have filmed for Facebook Live and we have done an experiment with a dice which has letters on it.

“We have asked the spirit what job they did, and Jarrow Hall is built on an old coke works, and the words ‘coal board’ have come out.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years and for the same word to keep coming out is quite something.

The front cover of Steve Watson's book.

“I’m a fence sitter, but for that to happen, I have to admit it made be sit up and think ‘Oooh’ what’s going on?”

A book signing will take place at Jarrow Hall from 11am to 2pm tomorrow (SATURDAY OCTOBER 28) as part of its Halloween events.

The book is available to buy and download via Amazon.