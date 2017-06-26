Glastonbury groom turns to tunnel of love for wedding fun

A Glastonbury groom called upon the Tyne Tunnel to make his wedding day go with a swing.

TT2 Ltd, the operators of the Tyne Tunnel, helped groom-to-be Mark Goddard, who hit the headlines when he proposed at Glastonbury Festival, make his wedding day as quirky as his engagement.

Mark Goddard and Jane Shannon on their wedding day.

Mark proposed to Jane Shannon in 2015, by taking her to the top of a viewing tower, while a group of friends in the field below unfurled a six-metre banner which read “Jane I love u. Will u marry me?’.

The unconventional engagement, which took a year to plan, made local and national news and Mark wanted to make his big day just as memorable.

The 45-year-old contacted TT2 to ask if he and his best man, Bill Blayney, could film a comedy sketch at the Tyne Tunnel, which was shown at the couple’s reception.

The video, in which the groom and best man hunted round North East landmarks to find a missing speech, involved the pair attempting to run through the Tyne Tunnel, only to be stopped by staff.

I’ve seen more of the North East over the past month than I have in my whole life Mark Goddard

Mark, said: “Stuart Sutton and the team at TT2 couldn’t have been more helpful. I know that it’s a bit crazy to ask if two blokes can film a sketch at the Tyne Tunnel for a wedding, but they were keen to help.

“The video went down a treat at the reception, so it was all worth it. I’ve seen more of the North East over the past month than I have in my whole life.”

While making the video, Mark and Bill also visited the Angel of the North, Souter Point and Tynemouth, as well as pretending to hitch a lift in a fire engine back to the reception at the High House Farm Brewery in Northumberland.

Stuart Sutton, Operations Manager at TT2, said: “Mark’s request was possibly the strangest we’ve ever had.

Groom Mark Goddard, Best Man Bill Blayney and TT2 Supervisor Michael Ayre.

“When Mark emailed and explained what he was doing, we thought it was a fantastic thing to get involved with.

“The Tyne Tunnel is an iconic part of Tyneside’s heritage, and we were honoured to be part of Mark and Jane’s special day.”

The couple’s engagement his the headlines with Mark’s unusual proposal.

Jane, 47, said yes after Mark, from Chester-le-Street took her to the top of a viewing tower while his friends unfurled the banner at the festival at Worthy Farm, Somerset.

Mark Goddard and Jane Shannon's wedding cake.

She said: “I was just looking out over the hill and I saw the sign.

“When I turned around, Mark was down on one knee.”

Mark Goddard and Jane Shannon at Glastonbury after Mark popped the question.