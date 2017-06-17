Glorious weather helps make South Shields beach volleyball event a success

Organisers of a beach volleyball event in South Shields were overjoyed by the glorious weather which helped to make it a success.

The event, which was the first to have taken place on Sandhaven Beach in a number of years, saw dozens of keen players take part in numerous games throughout the day on Saturday.

Beach volleyball at Sandhaven Beach, South Shields.

Organiser Sue Sowden, who runs the Newburn Volleyball Club and is the secretary of the North East Volleyball Association, was thrilled with the turn out.

She said: “The weather has been lovely and it makes such a difference.

“We had six nets up and games consisted of women’s two-a-side and men’s two-a-side, as well as mixed four- a-side games.

“I organised it all on a voluntary basis, I used to be a player myself but have MS, so gave it up a number of years ago.

“But since then I have been running events like this and the Tynemouth Beach Volleyball Tournament which has been going for 25 years.”

The one-day event featured players from clubs all over the North East, including members from Washington Wolves, and many international members who now live in the region.

Those taking part had to register in advance and winners and runners up were awarded with engraved glasses.

Sue hopes it will become an annual event and would like to see more people get involved in the sport.

She added: “We have been speaking to the council to se if we can make it an annual event.

“Those who took part had to enter beforehand and they all belong to the volleyball community and play indoors during the winter season with their clubs.

“Players were from all over the region as far as Middlesbrough and are all different nationalities and abilities.

“Some were as young as 14, all the way up to those in their 50s.”

Organised six weeks ago in association with South Tyneside Council and sponsored by The Energy Checking Company, Sue hopes that a spare court could be put up for members of the public to join in if the event was to be held annually.

She added: “Sometimes we put a spare court up for the general public.

“People have been walking past and saying that it’s fantastic and incredible to see.”