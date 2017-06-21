Glowing Ofsted report for Sunshine playgroup in South Tyneside

Staff and youngsters at a South Tyneside playgroup are shining brighter after receiving a glowing report from Ofsted inspectors.

The Sunshine Playgroup based at Boldon Community Centre in New Road has been rated as “good” by education watchdogs following a visit in April.

In a report they described staff as “positive role models” who provide youngsters with a “varied range of learning experiences” that holds their attention and interest.

Nursery Manager Julie Lock said: “The inspectors were very impressed with the activities we do.

“On the day they visited we were planting plants in the sensory garden.

“We were really pleased and over the moon with the report, as it shows we are doing the right thing.

“We have such a lovely atmosphere at the nursery and our parents are always coming back, even when their child has left us, to offer their support.”

The report went on to say: “Children are aware of expectations about their behaviour and respond positively to the clear boundaries set by staff. They learn strategies to keep themselves safe in the playgroup, for example, when walking between the playroom and the garden.

“Children play well together and are learning to cooperate and share resources.”

The Sunshine Playgroup has been offering places to those aged between two and five years for the past 41 years.

It provides funded early education for two and three-year-old children and from September will be part of the free 30-hours scheme.