Going to Sunderland AFC v Celtic? Important ticket and travel advice for fans

Sunderland AFC has issued important ticket and travel advice to fans ahead of Saturday's game with Celtic.

To celebrate 20 years at the Stadium of Light, the Black Cats will host the Scottish champions as they contest the Dafabet Cup.

The game kicks off at 3pm, with thousands of Celtic fans expected on Wearside for the game.

The club has issued important ticket and travel advice ahead of the game:

TICKETS

The Stadium of Light ticket office will be open from 10am on Saturday morning for supporters wishing to buy tickets, cash turnstiles will also be available for Sunderland fans. Stadium turnstiles will open at 1.30pm and supporters are advised to arrive early to avoid queues or delays, especially if they have not pre-purchased a ticket.

Tickets for the game are still available from the Stadium of Light ticket office, priced at £15 for adults, with over 65s £12 and under 22s £7.

Children under 16 can get a ticket for £5. A family ticket (one adult & one child under 16) in the north-west corner of the stadium is available for £18.

Food and beverage outlets will be situated outside the south-east corner of the stadium, opening from 12pm.

TRAVEL

The Sheepfolds area will be used for coach parking, with a high volume of visiting supporters attending there will be no access for vehicles, other than agreed coaches. Being mindful of the volume of coaches expected, pedestrians are strongly advised to avoid the Sheepfolds area and instead access the stadium site via Millennium Bridge or Keir Hardy Way.

Public transport is expected to be busy on the day and in particular the Metro system, with fans from both clubs likely to be using the service. Supporters are therefore strongly advised to leave plenty of time for their journey. St Peter’s Station affords easy access and is only a short walk from the stadium (please note, St Peter’s is closer than the Stadium of Light station). Further details are available athttps://www.nexus.org.uk/metro/timetables-stations.

The matchday park and ride service will be operating from the retail park off the A1231. There is no parking available in the areas directly surrounding the stadium, ample parking is available in Sunderland city centre however, which is just a short walk from the stadium.