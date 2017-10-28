Good causes across South Tyneside need your votes

A number of good causes in South Tyneside are in with a chance of receiving a funding boost - but they need your votes.

The Aviva Community Fund is calling on people to get behind the causes they believe are worthy of a share of the pot of cash which is up for grabs.

The groups are up against others from across the country who have made it through the first stages of the contest.

In South Tyneside, the causes include:

Routes to Fitness to develop a website targeting schools and young people to encourage them to get on their bikes and take up cycling.

Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust created to help aspiring performers and sports people to realise their potential and fulfil their dreams;

Community Carnival Celebration by Bilton Hall in Low, Simonside, with money used to fund sessions and workshops ahead of its annual family fun day;

Community Cafe at Hedworthfield Community Centre. If successful, cash will go towards creating the venture at the venue in Cornhill, Jarrow to cater for the community;

You’re Not Alone with Dementia project by Age Concern South, with funding used to create a part-time role dedicated to supporting those living with dementia;

Hebburn Town Juniors for their Pitch of Dreams campaign to create a new 3G pitch for players on the site currently occupied by a multo-use games area;

4x4 Response North, an organisation which supports the emergency services across the region through the use of 4x4 vehicles to help them to access hard to reach places throughout the year. Money would go to helping with running costs;

The Cruse Crew to help fund activities for bereaved families;

Nu Dance Annual Show with money used to help fund the costs of the dance school putting on their annual performance.

The Aviva Community Fund offers the chance for local community groups to get funding for an important cause in their community

For the chance of groups making it to the next round, people need to cast their votes by visiting the Aviva Community Page online.

Those who register have up to 10 votes to use.

Voting closes on Tuesday November 21.

To register and to cast votes visit community-fund.aviva.co.uk