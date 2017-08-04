Great North Dog Walk organiser nominated for Best of South Tyneside Award

The man known as ‘The Dog Man’ of South Shields, has spoken of his joy after being nominated for an accolade honouring his decades of charity work.

Great North Dog Walk organiser Tony Carlisle was put forward for a Best of South Tyneside Lifetime Contribution Award for by past pupil Alan Blackett.

Best of South Tyneside Awards sponsors.

Nominating Tony - a former Harton Technology College teacher - Alan said he was a worthy winner for his commitment in raising millions of pounds for charity.

He said: “The Great North Dog Walk is a 365 day a year job, when the event finishes, the work starts again.

“The sheer impact this fantastic event has had on not just the volunteer’s lives, but South Shields, the borough of South Tyneside and the North of England.

“Our wonderful town are the proud hosts of this truly wonderful world-wide, Guinness World Record event.

“Tony is very fondly known as “The Dog Man” by the people of South Shields.

“The Great North Dog Walks boosts our economy and makes South Shields the place to be, people from many nationalities attend this superb event.

“These people take home cherished memories of our town and our country.”

The annual event which celebrated its 27th anniversary this year has raised thousands for charity.

As a fundraiser for 42 years, Tony believes he has raised a total of £6.9m for hundreds of charities.

On his nomination the 60-year-old said: “It a lovely gesture from a former student. It would be unbelievable to win.

“People just think I have been doing the Great North Dog walk for 27 years, but I have actually been doing charity work for 42 years.

“I began doing charity work in since 1975 and it all started with a charity soccer match after a student was injured.

“Since then I have raised funds for hundreds of charities including, Heart Research, Cancer Research and Help for Heroes.

“The Great North Dog Walk is getting bigger and better each year and its success is down to the team of people who spend weeks setting it up and taking it down again.

“It is lovely to be recognised by a former pupil, but I don’t do it for the recognition - I do it because I love doing charity work.”

Sponsoring the awards this year is electronics giant Siemens as the headline sponsor, along with a host of category sponsors including Northumbrian Water, Port of Tyne, Harlow Print, South Shields Football Club and the Customs House.

Now the hunt is on to find worthy winners for awards, with categories including Fundraiser of the Year and Child of Achievement.

We are looking for people to put forward nominations for deserving individuals by Friday, September 1.

Once we pass the deadline, a panel of judges will meet to draw up the shortlist.

Then it’s on to the grand finale at the Quality Hotel, in Boldon, where we will be revealing the winners on September 21.

The finals evening also features the ever-popular Young Performer category, which is sponsored by Port of Tyne.

The three best entrants in that section will go forward to the finals night, having come through the Young Performer of the Year’s own big night of entertainment.

As in previous years, there will be a night of live performances by all of the young contenders and that will be held on September 5 at the Customs House. The top three will move on to the Best of South Tyneside grand final less than three weeks later.

To make a nomination, email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk with the category you wish to nominate and provide your full contact details, including email address and phone number along with those of your nominee.

Nominations can also be posted to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

Categories

So now all we need are entries for this year’s awards, and we want you to inundate us with impressive nominations.

We have a great range of categories for you.

It means you can put forward your favourites in everything from role model of the year through to sporting excellence.

Take a look at the categories and then send us your favourites in any one – or more – of the sections listed.

Feel free to send in as many entries as you like for as many categories as you like.

The more you send, the more choices our judges will have when it comes to drawing up a shortlist.

These are the sections to choose from:

n Role Model

n Neighbour of the Year

n Greener South Tyneside

n Child of Achievement

n Fundraiser of the Year

n Entrepreneur of the Year

n Carer of the Year

n Sporting Excellence

n Sports Team of the Year

n Community Champion

n Student of the Year

n Community Group

n Volunteer of the Year

n Child of Courage

n Young Performer of the Year

n Lifetime Contribution