Great Run Local to bring weekly 5k and 2k events to Souter Lighthouse

The firm behind the Great North Run is bringing its weekly 2k and 5k event to a popular North East landmark.

Great Run Local organises free, timed 1.2 and 3.1 mile runs, similar to the popular parkrun events, which take place each Sunday at locations around the country.

The event already runs in Sunderland in Mowbray Park and Gibside, another National Trust venue on the border of County Durham and Gateshead.

Runners register and get a free timing wristband, with volunteers operating the race with the aim of creating an inclusive, community event.

It will start at Souter in September, running each Sunday from 9.30am - though this is still to be confirmed.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Great Run Local said: "We are pleased to announce that this September we will be bringing another Great Run Local to the North East of England.

"Following on from our already successful run at Gibside National Trust, we are partnering again with the National Trust to launch a new and exciting Great Run Local at Souter Lighthouse in South Tyneside.

"As always we are looking for a team of volunteers to help support and grow the event. From course marshals, run marshals, time keepers to social media guru's there are a number of exciting opportunities available to volunteers.

"If you're willing to take a bit more weight on your shoulders, there's also the opportunity to become a Great Run Local event coordinator, who's prime responsibility will be to oversee all aspects of the Great Run Local event with support from Great Run Local HQ."

Volunteers can email info@greatrunlocal.org or show their interest on the Great Run Local Souter Lighthouse Facebook page.