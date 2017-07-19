Guess who's the BBC's top earner as list of £150,000-plus salary stars is revealed?

The BBC has revealed its top talent pay - with DJ Chris Evans topping the list by pocketing over £2 million.

Only one third of the 96-strong list of talent earning over £150,000 are women with the top names being men.

Today's new figures at a glance.

Details of stars' pay was revealed in £50,000 bands with Evans earning up to £2,249,999.

John Humphrys earns between £600,000 and £649,000, for the morning news programme and other work, including presenting Mastermind.

Nick Robinson is on £250,000 to £299,000, ahead of female presenter Mishal Husain (£200,000 to £249,000), who also presents TV news for the corporation.

Lord Hall told Radio 4's Today programme that the BBC had reduced its spending on top talent by 25 per cent in the past four years and 10 per cent since last year when 109 people took

Former Newcastle United star Alan Shearer also makes the list.

home a total of £31 million.

"I completely understand that to lots and lots of people these are very large sums, but we are a global broadcaster in a very competitive market and we have to be competitive - but not

foolishly.

"No-one would want us to be paying sums where it's not at a discount on the market. People expect us to have great broadcasters, great presenters, great stars, but pay them less than

Antiques Roadshow host and news presenter Fiona Bruce receives between 350,000 and 399,999.

they would get on the market. Getting that discount right is very important."

Lord Hall described the publication of top salaries, which was opposed by the BBC, as a "bad idea" because it could tempt other broadcasters with deep pockets to poach stars creating an

inflationary effect on pay.

Other names on the list include:

Antiques Roadshow presenter Fiona Bruce (between £350,000 and £399,000);

News presenter Huw Edwards (£550,000-£599,999);

Political editor Laura Kuenssberg (between £200,000-£249,000);

News presenter George Alagiah (£250,000-£299,000);

News host Sophie Raworth (£150,000-£199,000);

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty (£150,000-£199,999);

Presenter Dan Walker (£200,000-£249,000);

Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker (£1,750,000-£1,799,999);

Wimbledon presenter Sue Barker (£300,000-£349,999)

Football pundit Alan Shearer (£400,000-£449,999).

Presenters John Inverdale and Gabby Logan (£200,000 and £249,000).

Presenter Graham Norton (£850,000 and £899,999).

Strictly Come Dancing host and Radio 2 DJ Claudia Winkleman (£450,000-£499,000).

Strictly judge Darcey Bussell (£150,000-£199,999);

Strictly colleague Craig Revel Horwood (£150,000-£199,999);

Strictly's Bruno Toniolo and former head judge Len Goodman (£200,000-£249,999);

Casualty star Derek Thompson, who plays Charlie Fairhead in the popular medical drama (£350,000-£399,000);

EastEnders stars Adam Woodyatt and Danny Dyer (£200,000-£249,000);

Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi (£200,000 to £249,0000)

The figures are for the money stars received from the licence fee from the financial year April 2016 to April 2017.