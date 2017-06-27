Gun alert sparks police call out to South Shields Asda store

Armed police were deployed after reports men had been seen in South Shields town centre with a gun.

The officers located a car at Asda in Coronation Street following a search of the area.

The incident came to a close at Asda, following reports men had been seen with a gun in Ocean Road.

The incident happened at 8.10pm yesterday, when Northumbria Police received reports of a suspicious vehicle travelling on Ocean Road.

The report stated that the men in the vehicle, a navy blue Vauxhall Astra, were seen with what appeared to be a handgun.

A force spokesman said: "Armed officers were deployed and the car was located at Asda, Coronation Street, the vehicle and the occupants were searched and no weapons were found.

"Reports on social media are currently stating that an explosive device was present at the scene.

Police speak to people outside the Asda store following the call out last night.

"This is false, no such item was discovered or was ever believed to be involved."