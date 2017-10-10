Halloween party night to boost funds of South Tyneside-based cancer charity

A group of women are hoping to raise a team of Halloween horrors to help them boost the coffers of a cancer charity.

Mavis Maughan, Fran Manson, Lynda Lamb and Laura Moreland are once again hosting their annual fundraiser in aid of Cancer Connections.

Over the years the group of friends have raised more than £40,000 for the South Tyneside-based charity that supports people diagnosed with cancer and their families.

The charity relies on donations and fundraising events to help keep its services running.

Previous themes for the party nights have included Abba, Irish night and the All things British.

This year’s theme is Halloween with people asked to dress in the most ghoulish, scary costumes they can find.

Mavis, one of the fundraisers said: “We came together to raise funds for the charity after seeing the remarkable work they do to support people with cancer and their families.

“We have all been touched by cancer in some way or another which is why the charity means so much to us.

“We have been raising funds for 12 years now and raised more than £40,000 for the charity.

“We always have a great turnout to the events and hope this year will be no different.”

The Halloween themed party will be held at the Cleadon Club in Fulwell Avenue, South Shields on Saturday October 28.

Those attending are asked to bring an item of food for the buffet table.

Tickets, priced £5 are available now by contacting Mrs Manson on 536 7652.

Doors open at 7pm.