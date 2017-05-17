Happy 6th birthday to brave little fighter Bradley Lowery

Today is little battler Bradley Lowery’s sixth birthday and well wishers from across the world have sent him their messages of love.

The brave youngster from Blackhall who is fighting terminal cancer neuroblastoma, will spend the day in hospital, but mum Gemma Lowery says the family will have a tea party in the play room.

Bradley Lowery with mum Gemma and dad Carl when they were guests at the Sports Personality of the Year awards

She said: “The family is coming up to have a little tea party in the play room and the ward is providing some food.

“Then it will be his party on Friday which is going to be spectacular.”

Earlier this week his family announced they have postponed a planned holiday to America - but still hope to make the trip at a later date.

A post on the Bradley Lowery’s fight against neuroblastoma Facebook page read: “Bradley is feeling a little better and his pain is slowly starting to improve.

Bradley Lowery with Sunderland's Jermain Defoe, with whom he has formed a special bond.

“He is going to continue on antibiotics and be assessed each day and maybe have some radiotherapy.”

Following the overwhelming response to a Christmas card appeal for the youngster which saw him receive 315,000 cards, the family have asked for his supporters to send him their birthday messages via a special birthday Facebook and Just Giving page which has raised £3,758.

The last 12 months have also seen Bradley go to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards, appear on Match of the Day and make several trips to the Stadium of Light.

Scores of people have sent happy birthday messages to the little fighter through out Facebook page.

Bradley Lowery.

Kathleen Foster wroite: “Happy birthday treasure lot’s and lot’s of Love xxxxxx.”

Pat Wates commented: “Happy birthday Bradley xxx.”

Bradley Lowery with Jermain Defoe during a visit to his hospital ward.

Bradley Lowery is carried by his dad as Jermain Defoe gets ready to start the game against Swansea.

Birthday messages can be sent to Bradley’s page athttps://m.facebook.com/bradleysbirthday/