Hard-hitting drama to be staged in South Shields

A hard-hitting production surrounding child sexual exploitation will be performed in South Tyneside next week.

Is This Your Story? - a drama based upon the real experiences of two children who were subject to exploitation - will be staged at the Customs House on Wednesday.

The production has been commissioned by the Local Safeguarding Children Board in partnership with Northumbria Police and Theatre in Education from the Custom’s House.

Written by Viktoria Mitchell and directed by Natasha Haws, the drama uses genuine police interviews whilst touching on a number of sensitive issues including online grooming, consent, child sexual exploitation, social media and relationships.

Councillor Joan Atkinson, Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: “This production was commissioned following feedback from young people who said they would prefer to see a production which featured local places and North East actors. “

“By setting the scene in a local way, we also hope to be able to get across the message that unfortunately child sexual exploitation can happen anywhere.

“It is a sad fact of life that today’s world contains some threats that are hard to imagine.”

“However, ensuring our young people and their parents and carers have the right knowledge and resources is key to keeping our young people safe.”

The drama was first shown to secondary school pupils earlier this year.

The 35 minute production begins at 6pm and will be followed by a question and answer session.

To book a place, phone 0191 424 2086 or email leah.collinson@southtyneside.gov.uk.