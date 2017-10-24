Harvest festival tradition helping struggling families

A care home is helping to save families from hunger by rallying round a food bank.

Workers at HC One Hebburn Court have been adding to the collection after it was launched by its wellbeing co-ordinator Theresa Moore - with relatives of residents also donating items to the box as they visit their loved ones.

The staff members have been adding things to the box and the family members of the residents have really got on board. Theresa Moore

The first batch of goods have now been donated to Hebburn Helps to mark Harvest Festival.

Theresa was inspired to get involved after hearing about the project from her neighbour Carla Kapranos, who has supported its work to reach out to those most in need.

“The response has been really good, everybody has been great in donating stuff and we’ve got two hampers to deliver to them too,” said Theresa.

“The staff members have been adding things to the box and the family members of the residents have really got on board.

“They’ve been bringing in tins, packets, cereal, just everyday things people need.”

The charity, which is based in Campbell Park Road, is running a series of collections in the run up to Christmas.

Jo Durkin is chairman of the organisation, which she runs with Angie Comerford.

She said: “We we hand things out to people, they are made up and it can get quite emotional.

“We had one man cry because he had a packet of biscuits in his bag.

“We really appreciate the help people give us.”

The charity is running a series of collections in the run up to Christmas, with more details available via the Hebburn Helps (Crisis Response) Facebook page.