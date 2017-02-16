Health boss praises staff for ‘exceptional care’

A health boss has praised staff for the ‘exceptional care’ they provide in challenging circumstances.

Ken Bremner, the chief executive at South Tyneside and City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trusts has spoken of his pride in NHS staff as the Trust backs this year’s Best of Health Awards.

Ken Bremner, Chief Executive of South Tyneside and City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trusts at last year's Best of Health Awards.

The awards aim to honour outstanding individuals within the health profession on both Tyneside and Wearside.

Mr Bremner said: “I’m delighted that our Trusts are among the sponsors of this year’s Best of Health Awards.

“The NHS is facing unprecedented pressures but, day in and day out, our staff in hospitals and in the community rise to the challenge of providing exceptional care.”

This year the awards have been backed by South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust and City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust along with mydentist, and NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group.

Members of the public and health workers are asked to nominate health professionals including GPs, hospital doctors, nurses and dentists among others who represent excellence in the health world.

Once the nominations are in, a shortlist will be drawn up and the finalists will be invited to a finale at the Quality Hotel, in Boldon, on Thursday, April 27.

Backing the awards, Mr Bremner said they provide an opportunity to recognise the hard work of staff and their efforts to go the extra mile to help others.

He said: “These awards present an opportunity for the public to give them a pat on the back and I know how much such recognition of their efforts in going the extra mile will mean to them.”

To nominate someone for an award, just send your name, address and telephone number, as well as your email address, if applicable.

Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

Also send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Send all of that to Lynn Wild by no later than April 7.

Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland,DH4 5RA.

The categories

This year’s Best of Health competition will be searching for even more examples of excellence in the health world.

That’s because our 2017 awards includes South Tyneside as well as Sunderland.

There are lots of categories to choose from, so there’s no excuse not to put your own health hero in the running for honours.

Let’s start with the categories where we will be choosing two winners, one for Sunderland and one for South Tyneside.

l GP of the Year.

l Hospital Doctor of the Year.

l Nurse of the Year.

l Dental Practice of the Year/ Dentist of the Year.

l Optometrist of the Year.

l Therapist of the Year.

l Midwife of the year.

l Customer Service/Unsung Hero of the Year.

l Long term achievement.

There will be one winner - covering all areas - chosen in the following categories.

l Care Worker of the Year.

l Pharmacist of the Year.

l Dental Nurse of the Year.

1 Team of the Year.

And there is one category where a winner will be chosen for South Tyneside only.

l Community Nurse of the Year.