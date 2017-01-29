6 reasons why people put off going to the gym

One in 10 members haven’t stepped foot in their gym for over a year, according to new research.

And there's a whole host of reasons which are putting them off.

Equipment being left dirty and sweaty is a top turn-off for gym users.

The top excuse is that the gym they have joined is too busy at peak times, resulting in frustrating queues to use the machines.

More than one in 10 gym members surveyed (11%) confessed they hadn’t stepped foot in their gym for over a year.

A further 21% admitted to skipping the gym for three to four months at a time, and 23% said they had gone over a month without visiting.

With an average membership costing around £47 per month, this means an estimated £558million is wasted every year.

Here are the top six reasons people give for NOT using a gym membership:

1. It's too busy - (25%) of UK gym-goers get annoyed that it's too busy at peak times, with a further 9% frustrated at having to queue to use the machines.

2. Other people leaving equipment dirty and sweaty (21%)

3. Other gym users being excessively naked in the changing rooms (7%)

4. Awkward changing room encounters (7%)

5. People not putting equipment away (5%)

6. People playing on their phones rather than using the equipment - 8% of men were annoyed by this, and 4% of women.

Alex Grace, managing director at online personalised sportswear provider Banana Moon Clothing, which carried out the survey of 1,000 gym members, said: “Gyms are becoming the go-to place for people to exercise and get fit.

"But with membership prices dropping to be more competitive, gyms are often overcrowded, especially in the new year.

“If you’re frustrated by the chaos at peak times, consider taking a later lunch break or going later in the evening once the crowds settle, so you can have a peaceful session.

“If the gym vibe doesn’t cut it for you or if you simply can’t bring yourself to pay for a year’s membership, why not try exercising at home, going for a run outdoors or joining a local sports team?"