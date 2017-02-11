Bradley has new specs-appeal

Brave Bradley Lowery is sporting his new latest superhero look.

The Blackhall youngster has been fitted with new glasses and thinks he looks like Spiderman's alter ego, Peter Parker.

The five-year-old, who has terminal cancer neuroblastoma, is currently in Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary where he is undergoing pioneering antibody treatment to prolong his life.

Earlier this week, Bradley got a surprise visit from his favourite Sunderland player, Jermain Defoe, and his team mates, Vito Mannone, John O'Shea and Sebastian Larsson, which cheered him up.

Following his latest round of treatment, the boy's family are hoping to take him home tomorrow.

Mum, Gemma, said: "Bradley is still doing well, he has now finished with all the chemo and antibody for this round and we are hoping to be home tomorrow. He will be getting scans in a few weeks so we will know more then if it is working.

"Bradley has got some new glasses and he picked these ones because he thinks he looks like Peter Parker, this pillow was off the Sunderland players he got some lovely presents."