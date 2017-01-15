Bradley Lowery is Everton's good luck charm as they trounce Manchester City

Bradley Lowery, the little boy whose cancer fight has captured the nation's heart, took centre stage before a live televised Premier League game today.

The five-year-old from Blackhall, who is terminally ill with neuroblastoma - a rare form of cancer - was invited by Everton to be their mascot for the game v Manchester City.

The Merseyside club had already donated £200,000 to the fund to help pay for his treatment, which starts tomorrow.

The youngster was carried on to the pitch by Toffees striker Romelu Lukaku before the match at Goodison Park, which was screened live by Sky Sports.

He wore his Sunderland strip, with "Thank you Everton" on the back, to walk out in.

He posed for pictures with Everton captain Gareth Barry, Manchester City skipper Pablo Zabaleta and other mascots.

Bradley Lowery is carried onto the pitch by Romelu Lukaku before the Everton v Manchester City game. Pic: PA.

At half-time he reappeared on the pitch, after changing into an Everton strip bearing the slogan "cancer has no colours".

His presence seemed to act as a good luck charm for the Toffees, who beat their big-spending visitors 4-0.

Everton legend Peter Reid, who also managed Sunderland, tweeted after the game: "You gotta come to Goodison every game Brad. Well done."



Bradley's proud mum Gemma said: "I would like to say a huge 'thank you' to Everton for showing us immense kindness.



"They have really went above and beyond to make our life easier, not only with donating the money, but also making contact with America and keeping in touch to see if there was anything else they could do.



"It is an honour to have Bradley at their ground so he can thank everyone in person. The fans have also been amazing.



"I could not ask for any more from both Everton and Sunderland.



"No words will ever be good enough to thank both the teams, in fact the whole football community have been amazing."

Bradley will tomorrow begin pioneering antibody treatment which could prolong his life.

Bradley Lowery on the pitch with Everton captain Gareth Barry, left, and Manchester City skipper Pablo Zabaleta, right. Pic: PA.

Bradley enjoys a kick-about on the Goodison Park pitch before today's game v Manchester City. Pic: PA.