Bradley Lowery to be mascot for Sunderland AFC's game at Everton

Bradley Lowery is to be mascot for Sunderland AFC's game against 'his second best team' Everton on Saturday, his family have said.

The news comes after the heartbreaking announcement this week that the five-year-old has developed a new tumour.

Bradley Lowery with Everton striker Romelu Lukaku at Goodison Park in January

Bradley was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013 and had been undergoing treatment in a bid to prolong his life.

But on Wednesday, his devastated family revealed that scans had shown a tumour had developed at the base of his back.

Bradley, from Blackhall, was mascot when Sunderland hosted Everton at the Stadium of Light back in September - with the Toffees donating £200,000 to his treatment fund.

Since then, he has also visited Everton's Goodison Park home to be the club's mascot against Manchester City back in January.

Bradley Lowery in the colours of 'his second best team' Everton.

Now he will be helping lead both the Black Cats and the Toffees out on Saturday.

The announcement came as his family posted footage of Bradley during his latest hospital stay.

A Facebook post on Bradley's campaign page said: "Bradley has had a magic sleep today to get a bone marrow biopsy. This is to see if there is more cancer in his blood.

"He had fun with the story teller before he went, showing her his moves. Check the video out.

"We are back to hospital on Monday to get his bloods checked. We won't know if Bradley will be getting any more treatment until his bone marrow results are back late next week.

"Bradley is oblivious to everything that is going on and we will keep it this way the innocence of a child is magical. This weekend he will be mascot for Sunderland against his second best team Everton.

"Bradley loves being mascot and loves being on the pitch so we are very grateful to be able to make these special memories."