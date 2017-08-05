Can you do the 1,000 Rep Challenge?

The aim of this workout is to perform 1000 repetitions of the exercises below as quickly as possible. Perform the exercises 20 repetitions at a time and perform them in the order they are laid out below.

Watch the demo here before you try the workout.

20 STAR JUMPS

20 HILL CLIMBS

20 BICYCLE ABS

20 SQUATS

20 HIGH KNEES

Perform 10 rounds to total 1,000 reps

Time yourself, and keep a record of your time.

Re-visit the workout a few days later to see if you can beat your time.

If you need a break any time during the workout, just take it, but keep the clock running.

Your Trainer: Graham Low, owner of East Coast Fitness, is an award-winning personal trainer based in Seaham. The ex-professional footballer was nominated for the Small Business of the Year and Leisure Awards at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards last year. Graham won the Leisure Award at the North East Hotels Association Awards while working as gym manager at Seaham Hall in 2012. For personal training, boot camps, small group training and online programmes email graham@eastcoast-fitness.com or visit www.eastcoast-fitness.com