Council freezes price of school meals and milk in South Tyneside

South Tyneside Council has announced that the price of school dinners and milk in the borough has been frozen for the third year in a row.

Prices have been maintained thanks to the council’s ability to successfully negotiate with food suppliers and the fact that the borough has one of the highest uptakes of school meals in the country.

Toner Avenue School pupils enjoy a school lunch.

The average proportion of children taking a school lunch in primary schools in South Tyneside stands at 91% for infants and 70% for all primary school children while more than half of secondary school students take a school meal.

Councillor Joan Atkinson, Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: “I know this news will be very welcome for all our families in this challenging financial climate.

“The very high uptake of our school meals service shows just how valued these meals are.

“I am delighted that school lunches, which are nutritious and freshly-prepared, will remain an affordable option for families in South Tyneside.”

She added: “School menus are designed to give children all the essential vitamins and nutrients they need.

The cost of a school lunch in South Tyneside will stay at £2.10 while the cost of school milk remains £9.10 per term.

Infants in reception and years one and two will continue to receive a school dinner free of charge.