Health visitor aims to help South Shields mums-to-be enjoy their pregnancy

Mums-to-be are being offered the chance to take time out to relax at a new group launched by a South Tyneside health visitor.

Eve Gray already runs KalmaMamas classes at Cleadon Park Health Centre.

I love anything to do with pregnancy, health and wellbeing Eve Gray

Now, she is getting set to launch a new group based at Marsden Road Health Centre.

The sessions aim to help mums-to-be take time out for themselves and to relax using yoga-inspired stretches and breathing techniques.

Eve, who runs the sessions part-time alongside her current role as health visitor in South Tyneside, said: “The classes are all about the pregnant mum. I love anything to do with pregnancy, health and wellbeing.

“At the sessions we look at the health and wellbeing of mums-to-be, their anxieties, if they suffer from low mood.

“The classes at Cleadon Park are doing really well, so I decided to provide another night at Marsden Road Health Centre.”

To launch the new Marsden Road venture, a class will be held on Friday to raise funds for Children In Need.

Raffles will also be held in the run up to the event to further boost the funds raised for the charity.

The sessions are held in blocks of four weeks and last an hour.

Places are limited to between 10-15 people per course and is for those pregnant from 12-weeks on.

Sessions held at Cleadon Park Health Centre are on Mondays from 6.15pm, while Marsden Road Health Centre classes will be on Wednesdays from 6pm.

For information and to book a course visit kalmababy.co.uk