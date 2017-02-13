Holding out for a load of health heroes

We’re holding out for a string of heroes.

The Best of Health Awards are back – and this year, they are bigger than ever before.

We’re searching for the very best in the health profession and we have loads of categories in which winners will be chosen.

It’s bigger this year because we are choosing winners for the South Tyneside area as well as for Wearside.

So whether you are a GP, a hospital doctor, a nurse or a dentist, there’s a trophy awaiting the champion in TWO health areas.

If you are an optometrist, therapist, care worker or dental nurse, there’s a category for each of you too.

And then there’s the midwives, pharmacists, unsung heroes and those with long-term achievement.

In fact, there’s so many sections, it is worth taking a look at the list on the right before deciding which section to enter your own health hero in.

Nominations can come from all sources.

Members of the public can nominate. So can health workers – either for themself or for a worthy colleague.

In fact, anyone can put a deserving cause in the running for a trophy.

The more the merrier. Let’s make it really hard for the judges by inundating them with top-class submissions.

Sponsors for this year’s awards are South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, mydentist, and NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group.

The deadline for all nominations is Friday, April 7, and the judges will meet the following week to decide on the shortlist.

The grand finale will be held at the Quality Hotel in Boldon on Thursday, April 27.

To nominate, just send your name, address and telephone number, as well as your email address, if applicable. Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

Also send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Send all the details to Lynn Wild by no later than Friday, April 7.

Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland,DH4 5RA.